Software Engineer compensation in France at Dassault Systèmes ranges from €38.1K per year for 100 to €59.4K per year for 300. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €55K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
100
€38.1K
€34.4K
€1.3K
€2.4K
200
€55.3K
€44.2K
€3K
€8K
300
€59.4K
€53.3K
€1.3K
€4.8K
400
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title