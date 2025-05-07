← Company Directory
Darwinbox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Darwinbox Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Darwinbox totals ₹6.12M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Darwinbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Darwinbox
Senior Product Manager
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹6.12M
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
₹4.36M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.32M
Bonus
₹436K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Darwinbox?

₹13.49M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.53M+ (sometimes ₹25.29M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Darwinbox in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,760,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Darwinbox for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,373,098.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Darwinbox

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources