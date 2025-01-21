← Company Directory
Dangote
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Dangote Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Dangote ranges from NGN 7.55M to NGN 10.77M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dangote's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 8.65M - NGN 10.12M
Nigeria
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 7.55MNGN 8.65MNGN 10.12MNGN 10.77M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Dangote to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NGN 47.68M+ (sometimes NGN 476.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Dangote?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Dangote sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 10,768,607. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dangote for the Information Technologist (IT) role is NGN 7,547,229.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dangote

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources