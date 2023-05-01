← Company Directory
D3 Security
D3 Security Salaries

D3 Security's salary ranges from $32,916 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $56,885 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of D3 Security. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $55.6K
Product Designer
$51.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$56.9K

Technical Writer
$55.4K
UX Researcher
$32.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at D3 Security is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $56,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D3 Security is $55,440.

