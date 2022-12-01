← Company Directory
CyberProof
CyberProof Salaries

CyberProof's salary ranges from $30,046 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $124,698 for a Software Engineer in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CyberProof. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$30K
Software Engineer
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CyberProof is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CyberProof is $77,372.

