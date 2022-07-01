← Company Directory
Curtiss-Wright Salaries

Curtiss-Wright's salary ranges from $70,847 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Canada at the low-end to $102,000 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Curtiss-Wright. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Management Consultant
$102K
Mechanical Engineer
$95.5K
Program Manager
$70.8K

Software Engineer
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Curtiss-Wright is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Curtiss-Wright is $87,960.

