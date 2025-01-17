← Company Directory
Curtiss-Wright
  Salaries
  Management Consultant

  All Management Consultant Salaries

Curtiss-Wright Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United States at Curtiss-Wright ranges from $82K to $117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Curtiss-Wright's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$94K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$82K$94K$110K$117K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Curtiss-Wright?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Curtiss-Wright in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Curtiss-Wright for the Management Consultant role in United States is $82,000.

