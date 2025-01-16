← Company Directory
Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Curtiss-Wright ranges from $66.4K to $94.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Curtiss-Wright's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$75.2K - $85.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.4K$75.2K$85.6K$94.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Curtiss-Wright?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Curtiss-Wright in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $94,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Curtiss-Wright for the Software Engineer role in United States is $66,400.

