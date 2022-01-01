← Company Directory
Crypto.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Crypto.com Salaries

Crypto.com's salary ranges from $37,734 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $297,728 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crypto.com. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $122K
Product Designer
Median $98K
Business Development
$129K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Data Analyst
$37.7K
Data Scientist
$61.2K
Marketing
$231K
Product Manager
$91.1K
Project Manager
$162K
Recruiter
$83.7K
Sales
$154K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$298K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Crypto.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crypto.com is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $297,728. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crypto.com is $109,917.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Crypto.com

Related Companies

  • TenX
  • Revolut
  • Monzo
  • KOHO
  • Truebill
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources