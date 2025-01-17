← Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in India at CrowdStrike ranges from ₹7.54M per year for Engineer III to ₹10.06M per year for Senior Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.62M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineer III
₹7.54M
₹4.93M
₹2.26M
₹348K
Senior Engineer I
₹10.06M
₹6.5M
₹2.79M
₹775K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CrowdStrike in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,903,762. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹7,020,889.

