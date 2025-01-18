← Company Directory
CRED
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

CRED Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at CRED ranges from ₹3.27M per year for L3 to ₹7.69M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.82M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CRED's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
₹3.25M
₹2.76M
₹455K
₹25.8K
L4
₹5.46M
₹3.95M
₹1.51M
₹0
L5
₹7.69M
₹6.92M
₹773K
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At CRED, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At CRED, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at CRED in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,524,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CRED for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,851,902.

