Udaan
Udaan Salaries

Udaan's salary ranges from $3,482 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $118,850 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Udaan. Last updated: 3/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $32.6K
L2 $48.6K
L3 $64.9K
L4 $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $60K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $75.3K

Accountant
$3.5K
Business Analyst
$27.9K
Business Development
$119K
Data Analyst
$27.9K
Fashion Designer
$10.7K
Financial Analyst
$38.8K
Human Resources
$33.6K
Marketing
$59.6K
Product Manager
Median $85.4K
Program Manager
$58.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Udaan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Udaan is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udaan is $53,738.

