Udaan
Udaan Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in India at Udaan ranges from ₹4.35M to ₹6.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udaan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.71M - ₹5.48M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.35M₹4.71M₹5.48M₹6.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Udaan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Udaan in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,089,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udaan for the Marketing role in India is ₹4,349,831.

Other Resources