Software Engineer compensation in India at Udaan ranges from ₹2.75M per year for L1 to ₹9.67M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udaan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.75M
₹2.2M
₹520K
₹27.9K
L2
₹3.84M
₹2.96M
₹840K
₹41.3K
L3
₹5.54M
₹4.4M
₹1.06M
₹80.6K
L4
₹9.67M
₹7.09M
₹2.51M
₹73.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Udaan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)