Udaan
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Udaan Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Udaan ranges from ₹2.75M per year for L1 to ₹9.67M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udaan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
₹2.75M
₹2.2M
₹520K
₹27.9K
L2
Software Engineer 2
₹3.84M
₹2.96M
₹840K
₹41.3K
L3
Software Engineer 3
₹5.54M
₹4.4M
₹1.06M
₹80.6K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
₹9.67M
₹7.09M
₹2.51M
₹73.5K
₹13.67M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Udaan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Udaan in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,673,816. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udaan for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,951,666.

Other Resources