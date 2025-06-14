Udaan Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Udaan ranges from ₹2.75M per year for L1 to ₹9.67M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udaan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹2.75M ₹2.2M ₹520K ₹27.9K L2 Software Engineer 2 ₹3.84M ₹2.96M ₹840K ₹41.3K L3 Software Engineer 3 ₹5.54M ₹4.4M ₹1.06M ₹80.6K L4 Lead Software Engineer ₹9.67M ₹7.09M ₹2.51M ₹73.5K View 3 More Levels

₹13.67M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Udaan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Udaan ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title