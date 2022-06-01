← Company Directory
Crane Co
Crane Co Salaries

Crane Co's salary ranges from $30,743 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Taiwan at the low-end to $115,575 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crane Co. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Customer Service
$30.7K
Project Manager
$84.2K
Software Engineer
$116K

The highest paying role reported at Crane Co is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crane Co is $84,234.

