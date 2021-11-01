← Company Directory
3D Systems
3D Systems Salaries

3D Systems's salary ranges from $68,340 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $147,735 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3D Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $116K
Data Analyst
$68.3K
Financial Analyst
$84.7K

Mechanical Engineer
$90.8K
Product Manager
$148K
Project Manager
$90.5K
Sales
$90.8K
Sales Engineer
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3D Systems is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3D Systems is $90,796.

