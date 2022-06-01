← Company Directory
Vertiv
Vertiv Salaries

Vertiv's salary ranges from $9,999 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Romania at the low-end to $157,031 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vertiv. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Analyst
$10K
Marketing
$39.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$141K

Product Manager
$114K
Project Manager
$132K
Sales
$157K
Software Engineer
$47.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vertiv is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vertiv is $114,425.

