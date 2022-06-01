← Company Directory
Vertiv
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vertiv that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

    http://www.Vertiv.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    24,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vertiv

    Related Companies

    • Calix
    • EPAM Systems
    • Sprinklr
    • HireRight
    • ISG
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources