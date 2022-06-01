Crane employees share a proud 150-year-plus history of doing business the right way—treating people fairly, dealing honestly and ethically with customers, suppliers, and shareholders, and working hard to meet or exceed the expectations of customers. They also share a fascinating history of innovation dating from the early years of the Industrial Revolution to the current era of technology-driven product development and improvement. Crane is committed to the highest standards of business conduct. We strive to create value for all our stakeholders with a highly disciplined approach to materially strengthening our businesses through successful implementation of the Crane Business System, through strategic linkages among our businesses, and through utilization of strong free cash flow for strategic acquisitions.