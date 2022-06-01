← Company Directory
Crane Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Crane Co that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Crane employees share a proud 150-year-plus history of doing business the right way—treating people fairly, dealing honestly and ethically with customers, suppliers, and shareholders, and working hard to meet or exceed the expectations of customers. They also share a fascinating history of innovation dating from the early years of the Industrial Revolution to the current era of technology-driven product development and improvement. Crane is committed to the highest standards of business conduct. We strive to create value for all our stakeholders with a highly disciplined approach to materially strengthening our businesses through successful implementation of the Crane Business System, through strategic linkages among our businesses, and through utilization of strong free cash flow for strategic acquisitions.

    http://www.craneco.com
    Website
    1855
    Year Founded
    11,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Crane Co

    Related Companies

    • SKF
    • CEMEX
    • Renishaw
    • Delta Electronics
    • 3D Systems
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources