Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Salaries

Delta Electronics's salary ranges from $16,027 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in South Africa at the low-end to $153,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Delta Electronics. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46.9K

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $45.7K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $39.6K

Data Scientist
$39.4K
Electrical Engineer
$76.3K
Human Resources
$79.4K
Marketing Operations
$35.3K
Product Designer
$49.2K
Product Manager
$16K
Program Manager
$52.7K
Project Manager
$39.4K
Sales
$153K
Sales Engineer
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Delta Electronics is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Electronics is $48,032.

