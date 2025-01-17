← Company Directory
Delta Electronics
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Delta Electronics Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Delta Electronics totals NT$1.44M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delta Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Delta Electronics
Mechanical Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.44M
Level
S2
Base
NT$963K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$482K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Delta Electronics?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Delta Electronics in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,996,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Electronics for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,518,481.

Other Resources