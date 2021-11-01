← Company Directory
LITE-ON
LITE-ON Salaries

LITE-ON's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $67,667 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LITE-ON. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $32.2K
Hardware Engineer
Median $35K
Software Engineer
Median $37K

Information Technologist (IT)
$51.7K
Management Consultant
$33.2K
Marketing
$30.2K
Product Design Manager
$67.7K
Sales
$49.8K
Technical Program Manager
$42.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LITE-ON is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $67,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LITE-ON is $37,026.

