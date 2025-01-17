← Company Directory
Delta Electronics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Delta Electronics Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Taiwan at Delta Electronics ranges from NT$1.39M to NT$1.98M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delta Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.59M - NT$1.86M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.39MNT$1.59MNT$1.86MNT$1.98M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Program Manager submissions at Delta Electronics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$982K+ (sometimes NT$9.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Delta Electronics?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Delta Electronics in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,979,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Electronics for the Program Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,387,596.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Delta Electronics

Related Companies

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources