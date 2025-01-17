← Company Directory
CPC Corporation
CPC Corporation Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Russia at CPC Corporation ranges from RUB 5.26M to RUB 7.18M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CPC Corporation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 5.63M - RUB 6.81M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 5.26MRUB 5.63MRUB 6.81MRUB 7.18M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CPC Corporation?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at CPC Corporation in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,176,793. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CPC Corporation for the Project Manager role in Russia is RUB 5,258,857.

