← Company Directory
Costain Group Plc
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Costain Group Plc Salaries

Costain Group Plc's salary ranges from $44,963 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $58,682 for a Civil Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Costain Group Plc. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Civil Engineer
$58.7K
Project Manager
$45K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Costain Group Plc is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $58,682. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Costain Group Plc is $51,823.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Costain Group Plc

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources