Contentsquare
Contentsquare Salaries

Contentsquare's salary ranges from $62,793 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $104,235 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contentsquare. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $76.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $82.1K
Business Analyst
$62.8K

Customer Service
$103K
Data Scientist
$83K
Financial Analyst
$63.4K
Human Resources
$70.9K
Product Designer
$92.7K
Product Design Manager
$99.1K
Program Manager
$81.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$104K
Technical Program Manager
$86.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contentsquare is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentsquare is $82,550.

