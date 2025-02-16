← Company Directory
Contentsquare
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Contentsquare Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in France package at Contentsquare totals €76.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contentsquare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Contentsquare
Senior Product Manager
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€76.3K
Level
Senior
Base
€76.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Contentsquare?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Contentsquare in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentsquare for the Product Manager role in France is €76,298.

Other Resources