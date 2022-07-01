Coniq is the Total Customer Engagement and Loyalty Company for retail destinations.Coniq operates in 24 countries providing mobile-enabled programs for 1,800+ brands in over 5,000 locations; Coniq programmes are used by over 17 million shoppers, driving consumer spend of €1bn per annum.Founded by Ben Chesser in 2011, Coniq is a dynamic, fast-growing tech company that provides total customer engagement and loyalty software and services to many of the world's leading property developers, shopping centres and retailers.