Confluent
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater London Area

Confluent Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at Confluent totals £185K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Confluent
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£185K
Level
L5a
Base
£97.2K
Stock (/yr)
£77.7K
Bonus
£9.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Confluent?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Confluent in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £255,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent for the Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £184,109.

Other Resources