Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Confluent ranges from ₹4.54M per year for L2 to ₹9.56M per year for L5a. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹7.25M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹4.54M ₹3.61M ₹834K ₹90.7K L3 Senior Software Engineer I ₹7.34M ₹4.38M ₹2.53M ₹423K L4 Senior Software Engineer II ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L5a Staff Software Engineer I ₹9.56M ₹5.94M ₹3.03M ₹587K View 4 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type Options At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.50 % quarterly )

