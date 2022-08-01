Our founders, LD Mangin and Jerome Dangu, teamed up in September 2013 to reinvent how the industry tackled malvertising and low-quality ads. The then-current state of technology was at a disadvantage against the bad actors that couldn’t be surmounted without real innovation. That “never done before” innovation took a year to figure out, a year to build, and a year in beta to get right. In May 2017, Confiant launched the industry’s first real-time verification and blocking solution, giving publishers actual control of what ads are shown to their users.