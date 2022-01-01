← Company Directory
Conduent
Conduent Salaries

Conduent's salary ranges from $5,363 in total compensation per year for a Legal in India at the low-end to $408,000 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Conduent. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Software Engineer
Median $15K
Business Operations
$249K

Business Analyst
$93.5K
Data Analyst
$114K
Financial Analyst
$37.2K
Human Resources
$287K
Legal
$5.4K
Marketing Operations
$408K
Product Manager
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K
Solution Architect
$79.2K
Technical Program Manager
$99.5K
Technical Writer
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Conduent is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $408,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Conduent is $106,590.

