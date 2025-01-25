← Company Directory
Conduent
Conduent Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Guatemala at Conduent ranges from GTQ 243K to GTQ 332K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Conduent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

GTQ 260K - GTQ 315K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GTQ 243KGTQ 260KGTQ 315KGTQ 332K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Conduent?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Conduent in Guatemala sits at a yearly total compensation of GTQ 332,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Conduent for the Financial Analyst role in Guatemala is GTQ 243,297.

Other Resources