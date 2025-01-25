← Company Directory
Conduent
Conduent Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Conduent totals ₹1.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Conduent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Conduent
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.28M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.28M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Conduent?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Conduent in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,700,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Conduent for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,277,766.

