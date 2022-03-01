← Company Directory
Acxiom
Acxiom Salaries

Acxiom's salary ranges from $37,185 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $162,185 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Acxiom. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $98.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$112K

Financial Analyst
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.2K
Project Manager
$83.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Acxiom is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acxiom is $100,000.

