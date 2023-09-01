← Company Directory
Con Edison
Con Edison Salaries

Con Edison's salary ranges from $56,441 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $166,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Con Edison. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Civil Engineer
$56.4K
Data Analyst
$63.6K
Data Scientist
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$58.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$74.6K
Product Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$56.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$167K
Technical Program Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Con Edison is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Con Edison is $74,625.

