ComplySci
    ComplySci is a compliance technology company that provides scalable and sophisticated solutions for institutional investors, private equity firms, and hedge funds. Their platform helps clients stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. ComplySci's regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage, and report on risk and conflicts of interest. They are part of the COMPLY portfolio of firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, NRS, and illumis.

    https://complysci.com
    2003
    351
    $10M-$50M
