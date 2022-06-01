← Company Directory
Community Health Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Community Health Systems Salaries

Community Health Systems's salary ranges from $56,964 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $130,650 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Community Health Systems. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Financial Analyst
$57K
Recruiter
$67.8K
Software Engineer
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Community Health Systems is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Community Health Systems is $67,838.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Community Health Systems

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources