Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading operators of general acute care hospitals. The organization’s affiliates own, operate or lease more than 80 hospitals in 16 states with approximately 15,000 licensed beds. Affiliated hospitals are dedicated to providing quality healthcare for local residents and contribute to the economic development of their communities. Based on the unique needs of each community served, these hospitals offer a wide range of diagnostic, medical and surgical services in inpatient and outpatient settings.