Cognitive Space
    About

    Cognitive Space is a company that uses artificial intelligence to simplify space constellation mission management, collections planning, and communications link coordination. They offer SaaS services to optimize revenue and performance yield, forecast future capacity, and manage satellite constellations as they grow. They provide a blueprint and operational capability to de-risk and accelerate the infrastructure buildout required for New Space companies. Their work aims to improve Earth monitoring for economic, environmental, and national security purposes.

    https://cognitivespace.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources