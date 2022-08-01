Codero helps customers and partners thrive in the cloud. A technology enabler that facilitates the adoption and use of advanced and custom cloud solutions, Codero provides managed, dedicated, and hybrid multi-cloud services, backed by exceptional customer service. The company offers a diverse portfolio of fully managed offerings from bare metal servers within its own data centers to custom cloud and technology solutions. Codero serves over 3,500 customers worldwide. At Codero we live and foster a culture that encourages every individual to make a contribution every day to the enduring success of our company and our customers. We seek out bright, curious, engaging people. We support their growth, we nurture their careers, we promote new perspectives, and we position each of our employees to be the difference that changes the world.