Coalition
Coalition Salaries

Coalition's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $462,300 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coalition. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $135K
L2 $153K
L3 $239K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $268K
Product Manager
Median $192K

Recruiter
Median $176K

Technical Recruiter

Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Accountant
$92K
Business Analyst
$173K
Human Resources
$109K
Information Technologist (IT)
$159K
Marketing
$241K
Sales
$60.3K
Technical Program Manager
$462K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Coalition, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coalition is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $462,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coalition is $174,440.

