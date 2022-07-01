← Company Directory
CloudNine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CloudNine that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    About CloudNineEvery day, our customers including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications.By offering CloudNine Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as an individual or comprehensive and integrated solution, hosted and on-premise, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance.Built on values of superior performance, continual development, and excellent customer service, CloudNine is committed to the success of its clients, employees, and a global network of service partners.Established in 2002, CloudNine has offices in Houston as well as remote employees throughout the USA.

    https://cloudnine.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CloudNine

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources