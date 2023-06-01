← Company Directory
ClosingCorp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ClosingCorp that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ClosingCorp is a company that provides residential real estate closing cost data and technology for the mortgage and real estate services industries. They offer solutions such as ClosingCorp Fees, Order Management, Fee Engine, Data, and Network, which streamline the process of ordering and receiving real estate services, managing fees, and delivering property-related data. Their proprietary database includes verified rates from thousands of service providers and current recording fee and transfer tax data for every U.S. residential property.

    http://www.closing.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ClosingCorp

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources