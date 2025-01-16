Software Engineer compensation in United States at ClickUp ranges from $278K per year for L3 to $324K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $275K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ClickUp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$278K
$188K
$86K
$3.3K
L4
$217K
$187K
$30.6K
$0
L5
$374K
$219K
$154K
$0
L6
$324K
$263K
$61K
$0
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
