ClickUp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ClickUp Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at ClickUp ranges from $278K per year for L3 to $324K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $275K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ClickUp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$278K
$188K
$86K
$3.3K
L4
Software Engineer 2
$217K
$187K
$30.6K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$374K
$219K
$154K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$324K
$263K
$61K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ClickUp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $458,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClickUp for the Software Engineer role in United States is $225,500.

