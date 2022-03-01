ClickUp Salaries

ClickUp's salary ranges from $2,346 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $323,690 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClickUp. Last updated: 2/15/2025
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
