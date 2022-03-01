← Company Directory
ClickUp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ClickUp Salaries

ClickUp's salary ranges from $2,346 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $323,690 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClickUp. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $278K
L4 $217K
L5 $374K
L6 $324K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$2.3K
Administrative Assistant
$134K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Business Operations Manager
$151K
Business Analyst
$29.2K
Customer Service
$44.8K
Financial Analyst
$317K
Marketing
$159K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$131K
Recruiter
$122K
Sales
$137K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ClickUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ClickUp is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $323,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClickUp is $143,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ClickUp

Related Companies

  • Mux
  • Medable
  • Slack
  • Credit Karma
  • Tableau Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources