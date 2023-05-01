← Company Directory
ClearSale
ClearSale Salaries

ClearSale's salary ranges from $1,655 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $32,036 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClearSale. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$14.6K
Data Scientist
$32K
Product Designer
$1.7K
Software Engineer
$8.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ClearSale is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $32,036. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClearSale is $11,705.

