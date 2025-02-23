Software Engineer compensation in United States at Clear Street ranges from $214K per year for L3 to $328K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clear Street's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$214K
$170K
$22.7K
$21K
L4
$231K
$177K
$29.4K
$24.5K
L5
$328K
$218K
$46K
$63.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Clear Street, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
