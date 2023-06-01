CLARA Analytics uses machine learning to improve claims outcomes in commercial insurance. Their product suite applies AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills, and other documents surrounding a claim. Their predictive insight helps adjusters reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer, and claimant. CLARA's customers include top global insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley.