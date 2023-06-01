← Company Directory
CLARA Analytics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CLARA Analytics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CLARA Analytics uses machine learning to improve claims outcomes in commercial insurance. Their product suite applies AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills, and other documents surrounding a claim. Their predictive insight helps adjusters reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer, and claimant. CLARA's customers include top global insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California's Silicon Valley.

    claraanalytics.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    59
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CLARA Analytics

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources