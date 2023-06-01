← Company Directory
CLARA Analytics
CLARA Analytics Salaries

CLARA Analytics's salary ranges from $169,150 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CLARA Analytics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$169K
Software Engineer
$221K
The highest paying role reported at CLARA Analytics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLARA Analytics is $195,125.

